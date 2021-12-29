Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.