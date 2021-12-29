This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
