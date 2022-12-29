 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

