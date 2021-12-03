This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s to…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 d…