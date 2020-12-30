 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

