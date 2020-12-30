This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. W…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We …
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 12.23. We'll see a low tem…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.