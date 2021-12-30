This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
