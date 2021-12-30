 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News