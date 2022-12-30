 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

