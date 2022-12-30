Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
