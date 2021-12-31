Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Watching a potential winter storm. Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.