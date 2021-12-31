For the drive home in North Platte: Watching a potential winter storm. Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
