Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

