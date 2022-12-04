 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

