This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 d…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be coo…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…