For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 d…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be coo…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…