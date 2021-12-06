This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 20F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
