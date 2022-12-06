This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
