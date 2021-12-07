Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
