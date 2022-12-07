 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

