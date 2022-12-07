North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
