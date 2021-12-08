Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
