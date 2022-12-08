 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

