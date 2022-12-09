Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents s…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reac…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platt…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.