Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.