Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

