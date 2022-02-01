For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
