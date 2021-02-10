Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 5.69. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.