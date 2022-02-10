 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

