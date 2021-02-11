 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -6.03. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

