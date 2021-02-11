This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -6.03. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte