Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -7F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -2.94. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

