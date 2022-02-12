North Platte's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
