This evening in North Platte: Occasional snow showers. Low -7F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10.66. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -26 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
