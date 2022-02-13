 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

