For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low -23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -22.82. -9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
