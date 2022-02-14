This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte …
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Pla…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 d…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 26F. Winds…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…