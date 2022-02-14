Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.