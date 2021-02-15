Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -9.35. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.