Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.