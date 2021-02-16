This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 13.26. A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
