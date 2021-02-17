 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.77. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

