This evening in North Platte: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.77. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
