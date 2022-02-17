Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.