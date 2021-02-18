Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.