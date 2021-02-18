 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News