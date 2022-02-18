This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
