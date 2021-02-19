This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
