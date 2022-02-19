For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
