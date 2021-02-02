North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
