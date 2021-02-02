 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News