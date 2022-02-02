 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy. Low near 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

