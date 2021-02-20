 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in North Platte Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

