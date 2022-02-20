Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.