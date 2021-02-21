Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.