This evening's outlook for North Platte: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low near -5F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
