For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezin…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 m…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. -12 degrees is today's low. Pa…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 1 degree is today's l…