Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.