 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News