Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.