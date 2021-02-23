 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News