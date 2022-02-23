For the drive home in North Platte: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low -3F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A -4-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
