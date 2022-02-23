Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low -3F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A -4-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.