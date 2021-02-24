Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.