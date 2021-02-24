This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezin…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 1 degree is today's l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Exp…