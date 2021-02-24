 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News