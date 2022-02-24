Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.