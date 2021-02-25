Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.